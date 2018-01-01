Local flower shop that opened in 1920 is changing ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family business that's been around for nearly 100 years now has new owners.

Poplar Flower Shop in Terre Haute has been in Jim Sitarski's family since his grandfather started it in 1920.

The long-time owner sold the shop to the Barrett family back in January. Sitarski said that it was time for him to retire and enjoy time with his wife.

The Barrett's told News 10 they know the shop is centered on great customer service.

So they plan to keep that tradition alive! They also plan on adding more wedding and event services in the future.