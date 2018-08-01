Local family continues push for special needs equality

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When News 10 last spoke with the Terre Haute Parks Department, we were told the Deming Park Pool would need to modify its policies when it comes to flotation devices. The Department has since changed its mind, saying the current policies are okay.

The discussion all started in June when we told you about Kala Steiner, a little girl living with cerebral palsy and autism, who couldn't swim at the Deming Park Pool. The device she needed to use to safely swim wasn't approved by the pool. The pool only allows coast guard approved devices.

However, in Kala's case, her sensory needs keep her from using some of those devices. One approved device she can use causes her to lean forward, be unable to move, and unable to interact with others. This is a huge drawback because Kala's doctors say water movement helps build her strength and seeing other kids swim and play helps Kala learn.

News 10 spoke with Ashley Tyler with the Parks Department about why the pool decided not to change its policies.

She says, "After looking and doing some research, we have come to the conclusion that our policies are not wrong. But we do need to modify or make adaptions to different things like flotation devices."

The compromise the Parks Department has made is the plan to buy a few coast guard approved life jackets for people with special needs. Ultimately, Tyler says safety is a number one priority for everyone enjoying Deming Park Pool.

In the past few weeks, Kala's dad Ryan has started an interesting class: the Governor's Council Partners in Policy.

Steiner says, “A lot of things not just the swimming pool is hard to navigate when you have special requirements and need adaptive equipment or even just adaptive technology. It's difficult to do. So they have a program that helps you learn how to push for change and rewrite policies."

Steiner hopes to push for more inclusive spaces and tools for accessibility in the area. He feels making modifications to existing parks, sidewalks, and businesses is a better fix than making separate spaces which segregate those with special needs.

Steiner has created a floatation device that when paired with a coast guard approved flotation device, helps Kala safely swim. Steiner has reached out to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to have his flotation device looked at. He hopes students can approve or improve the design so that one day the device is an acceptable means of flotation.

The Parks Department has agreed to look at the adaptive swimming device Steiner has made for Kala to possibly approve its use at the pool.