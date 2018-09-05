Local family buys a caboose...and then donates it

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local museum is growing thanks to a special donation.

The Foster family recently bought a Conrail Caboose...and then donated it to the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum.

On Wednesday morning, crews unloaded the caboose at its new home.

Recently, CSX officials announced they were selling the rail line that runs through Paris, Illinois.

"My wife and I...and my daughter...we were discussing what would happen with the caboose. We didn't know what would happen to it, so I made an offer to CSX to buy it," Bill Foster said.

Bill told us this Conrail Car is one of 113 ever made.

It was built in 1978.