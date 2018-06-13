Local environmental leader, Trees Inc. founder, passes away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time environmental leader in the community has died.

Max Miller spent decades working with many groups.

He served on the Vigo County Park Board for 20 years, serving as board president at one point.

He was also the founder of Trees Inc.

People that worked with Miller told us he left behind a legacy through his involvement.

His friends told us he had been sick for a while, but even then, he still wanted to be involved in many different groups.

Visitation for Miller will be on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

There will also be visitation hours from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, with funeral services to follow.

Services will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 2701 Poplar Street in Terre Haute.