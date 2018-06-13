TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time environmental leader in the community has died.
Max Miller spent decades working with many groups.
He served on the Vigo County Park Board for 20 years, serving as board president at one point.
He was also the founder of Trees Inc.
People that worked with Miller told us he left behind a legacy through his involvement.
His friends told us he had been sick for a while, but even then, he still wanted to be involved in many different groups.
Visitation for Miller will be on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
There will also be visitation hours from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, with funeral services to follow.
Services will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 2701 Poplar Street in Terre Haute.
Related Content
- Local environmental leader, Trees Inc. founder, passes away
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- Vincennes honors city's founder with new statue
- Business is growing for local tree farm
- IKEA says founder Ingvar Kamprad has died at 91
- Apple co-founder closing Facebook account in privacy crisis
- Former local NAACP leader reinstated after election run
- 5 Major changes to US environmental policy in 2017
- Keep Your Christmas Tree Hydrated
- "ColtonStrong" Colton Murray passes away