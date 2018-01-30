Local elementary chosen to receive a 'moment of good'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Quite the surprise for one local elementary school as Benjamin Franklin Elementary was chosen to receive a "moment of good."

It is part of the ‘one million acts of good’ campaign put on by Cheerios and Wal-Mart.

The school was asked to Wal-Mart last week where they were given 5,000 box tops, everything on its supply wish list and a check for 25 hundred dollars.

“When those carts came around filled with books and learning centers and all of those things they got to put their hands on immediately, they were so excited and over the moon,” said Amber Wigington, Media Specialist with Benjamin Franklin Elementary. “We had a couple of kids crying and a couple of kids screaming. It was a big deal."

Wigington says the school hopes to use the box tops and check for new technology.

The school is looking into a new iPad Center and science equipment.