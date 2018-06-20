Local education group receives $40,000 to help more families

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group will get thousands of dollars to help young parents further their education.

Early Learning Indiana is awarding six Hoosier groups a total of $319,676. The money is to be used to increase access to high-quality early childhood education.

In the Wabash Valley, CRADLES of Clay County is getting some of that money. CRADLES is a family Learning Ministry. The organization focuses on helping young parents finish high school and improve their parenting skills, all while providing quality age-appropriate childcare.

The group has been awarded $40,000 to construct a new classroom. The expansion will serve 10 additional children each year through early education programs. Some of the money will be used to purchase furniture and materials for the new classroom.

The awards were made in conjunction with capacity-building grants released last week by FSSA Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. Early Learning Indiana’s funds will support new construction and materials costs needed for the programs to increase the number of families they serve as well as to meet the private sector match required to receive the state grant.