Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue. Full Story

Local education group receives $40,000 to help more families

A local group is getting $40,000 to help more young families in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 5:01 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group will get thousands of dollars to help young parents further their education.

Scroll for more content...

Early Learning Indiana is awarding six Hoosier groups a total of $319,676. The money is to be used to increase access to high-quality early childhood education.

In the Wabash Valley, CRADLES of Clay County is getting some of that money. CRADLES is a family Learning Ministry. The organization focuses on helping young parents finish high school and improve their parenting skills, all while providing quality age-appropriate childcare.

The group has been awarded $40,000 to construct a new classroom. The expansion will serve 10 additional children each year through early education programs. Some of the money will be used to purchase furniture and materials for the new classroom.

The awards were made in conjunction with capacity-building grants released last week by FSSA Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. Early Learning Indiana’s funds will support new construction and materials costs needed for the programs to increase the number of families they serve as well as to meet the private sector match required to receive the state grant.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It