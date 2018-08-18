Clear
Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Aug. 18, 2018
Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Amongst the sea of people at the Terre Haute Air Show Saturday sat a small booth. Students and parents of St. Patrick’s were selling everything from water to ice cream.

The goal is to raise enough money to send the 8th-grade class on a trip to Washington D.C. Patrick’s wasn't the only local vendor at the show.

Dozens of other businesses and organizations also aimed to make money from the airshow. It was a mission established by the show's committee before the event even got off the ground. Parent Sarah Wallace says it’s great to see such community support.

"The organizers really tried to keep all of the stuff local so people in the community could benefit from the airshow being here. So it’s just really nice. It helps raise awareness of different groups," said Wallace.

Many of these groups are already seeing positive results from the show. Showme's bar and grill had many stands set up at the show. Restaurant staff says sales exceeded expectations after a single day.

The benefits also could be felt in town. Like at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown which was sold out of rooms.

"I think anything that we could do to generate events and bring people to Terre Haute to stay the night, eat in our restaurants, to enjoy our shopping and just be part of our community," said Erica Free, General manager of the Hilton Garden Inn.

So far the Terre Haute Airshow has been a boost for these many groups in the Wabash Valley. They just hope more events like this will take place in the future.

“I also hope that we can build on this and bring other events into town that really build the community up and provide all these opportunities because it’s just a win-win for everybody," said Wallace.

