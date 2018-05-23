REELSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to gather more information about local dog breeders on the Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list.

Scroll for more content...

The United State Department of Agriculture issues licenses to breeders and it is tasked with inspecting those facilities. The Humane Society of the United States uses those inspection reports to compile the list called the Horrible Hundred.

LINK | 4 INDIANA LOCATIONS MAKE "HORRIBLE HUNDRED" LIST

Four Indiana breeders made the list this year.

Recently, the USDA redacted information from its reports including the names of breeders. This means we can only share the city or town where the breeder operates.

Those four Indiana locations are Greens Fork, Montgomery, Odon, and Reelsville.

The Humane Society has listed a probable breeder in Reelsville because there is only one licensed breeder there. That is LBL Kennels owned by Mark Lynch located at 8745 North County Road 500 East.

LINK | THE HORRIBLE HUNDRED FULL LIST

According to the Humane Society report, five hound dogs at this location in October of last year were in need of veterinary care. Inspectors say the dogs showed signs of dental disease and had runny and red eyes with various kinds of discharge. The inspector reported the issues were painful and could lead to blindness.

According to the report, an inspector also found the dogs were exposed to powdered insecticide.

News 10's Heather Good reached out to LBL for comment and spoke briefly with Penni Lynch, wife of owner Mark Lynch. Lynch hung up without providing a statement.