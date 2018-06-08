TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dentist office is doing their part to back the blue.
Scroll for more content...
Dentistry Just for Kids presented a check to the Terre Haute Police Department.
The money will be used to buy bulletproof vests.
Chief John Plasse and several other officers were on-hand.
Plasse says vests can last about five years before needing to be replaced.
One vest costs about $800.
With the help of federal matching money, this check will help buy four vests.
Related Content
- Local dentist office presents check to THPD
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- Miracle on 7th Street presents checks to local charities
- Local organizations benefiting from First Financial check presentations
- Services set for THPD K9 Officer Arie
- Fallen THPD officer wins Kevin Artz Award
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
- ADA asking dentists to lower opiod prescriptions
- Terre Haute man arrested after fight with THPD officer