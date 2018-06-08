Local dentist office presents check to THPD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dentist office is doing their part to back the blue.

Scroll for more content...

Dentistry Just for Kids presented a check to the Terre Haute Police Department.

The money will be used to buy bulletproof vests.

Chief John Plasse and several other officers were on-hand.

Plasse says vests can last about five years before needing to be replaced.

One vest costs about $800.

With the help of federal matching money, this check will help buy four vests.