KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) A local county has proven itself as "Stellar."

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Suzzane Crouch announced finalists for the 2018 Stellar Communities Program.

Vincennes, Bicknell, and Knox County made the list!

The Stellar Community Program helps to improve rural communities and it helps them develop investment plans.

The finalists will now start working with Ball State University to add their regional plans.