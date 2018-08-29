Clear

Local company hosts job fair

A local company says your job should be about more than just a paycheck...it is also a way to make a difference in people's lives.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local company says your job should be about more than just a paycheck...it is also a way to make a difference in people's lives.

That's why Mosaic in Terre Haute hosted a job fair on Wednesday.

Leaders hosted it at the Vigo County Public Library.

Mosaic provides services for people with disabilities.

They have been in business in Vigo County for 31 years.

