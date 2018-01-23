Local companies work to help those impacted by Sony DADC layoffs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute businesses and educational institutions are banding together to help workers recently laid off from Sony.

Corporate representatives from Duke Energy told News 10 when they learned about the hundreds of jobs lost at Sony DADC, they wanted to help.

Duke Energy, along with other businesses are partnering with Work One.

It's all in an effort to help those who lost their job find new work with comparable pay.

"When you see almost 400 people laid off in a community like Terre Haute...and it's been an anchor for many years, it does reach deep into your heart to what's happening here. But I really believe with the resources that we have at hand that we can help a lot of people find jobs here," Rick Burger, from Duke Energy said.

Right now, this is just in the planning stages, but the hope is to help displaced workers by renewing their resume, career counseling, and even a job fair.

