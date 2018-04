TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Creativity was on display Friday night as creative writers held a literary magazine launch party and art show.

Scroll for more content...

It's a collaboration among many of the Wabash Valley's colleges and a local writer's group.

This includes Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana State, and Rose-Hulman.

Four different magazines were on display.

They featured the work of local writers and visual artists.

This is the 8th year the colleges have come together for this event.