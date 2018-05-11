Clear

Local college holds an open house to show off upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one local college have a new and improved learning facility.

Indiana State University held an open house on Friday.

It celebrated the newly renovated Health and Human Services Building.

The school houses academic programs like physical education, exercise science, and public health.

The project cost around $64 million to complete.

It's one of the biggest projects the school has ever done.

Organizers say with the upgrade, the school will be able to accommodate new technology and learning tools.

The $64 million the school received for the project will also pay for renovations to the arena building next door.

Phase Two of this project is already underway.

