Local clinic set to host a men's health day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic is extending its services with a Men's Health Day.

It will be focusing on STD, prostate, and general health exams.

Previously, the clinic offered a day for women's exams.

Students run the clinic, but a physician is always on site.

Organizers say it's all about providing affordable healthcare.

The clinic happens on September 22nd.

You can sign up online or just walk in.