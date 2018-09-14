Local clinic set to host a men's health day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic is extending its services with a Men's Health Day.
It will be focusing on STD, prostate, and general health exams.
Previously, the clinic offered a day for women's exams.
Students run the clinic, but a physician is always on site.
Organizers say it's all about providing affordable healthcare.
The clinic happens on September 22nd.
You can sign up online or just walk in.
