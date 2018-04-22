Local citizens take youth mental health first aid training

BRAZIL, Ind, (WTHI)- Even though mass is on Sundays at the Brazil First United Methodist Church. People wishing to help young adults were there Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Giovy Sanders is a youth leader at the Terre Haute Church of God and was one of those were there.

"We had been looking at a format to try and bring that into our church to train our youth leaders so this just perfectly lined itself up with what we were wanting," said Sanders.

She was one of many who attended a youth mental health first aid training at the church. It was a free event put on by the Hamilton Center.

Those taking the course ranged from school teachers, advisors, CASA workers and those wishing to better help those going through hard times. Event coordinator Josh Price says this is an issue across the nation that continues to rise.

“We talk about signs and symptoms kind of to note and then we have an action plan that we go into as far as like then what to do if we think there might be something going on kind of what’s the next step," said Price.

Price said suicide continues to be the second leading cause of death for teenagers. The course isn’t just about helping someone who has stepped forward in need but seeing the signs so you can step up if they are afraid to.

"Just knowing the struggle that is out there so I think it’s just really important to see that more people in the community increasing their awareness and being able to possibly help out," said Price.

Sanders just hopes that more people will take this course in the future. Hoping that everyone will take the initiative to help anyone no matter what struggles they are going through.

"We want to be able to teach it we want to be able to go back through the state of Indiana and offer it to the rest of our youth leaders in our domination and then hopefully from there they can catch and ignite and be able to go teach it and continue to have it spread throughout the state," said Sanders.

If you would like more information on the course or find out the next event nearest to you go to their website here.