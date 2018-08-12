Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Just across the street from Terre Haute North Vigo High School sits Northside Community United Methodist Church.

Every Sunday they hold their weekly service but Pastor Clark Cowden said this Sunday also had another purpose.

"Well this church really has a heart for the community and being across from north high school we're just looking for ways that we can be helpful and that we can minister to kids and staff," said Pastor Cowden.

That's because this Sunday served as the church's second annual back to school service. The church takes a little bit of time out of their service to pray for those students and teachers going back to school.

This year they also had the schools new superintendent Dr. Rob Hayworth speak. Dr. Hayworth says so far the first week of school has been a smooth transition.

"When you're a county school district like we are it's a pretty good stretch from north to south, east and west and so probably I was able to get into maybe 12 buildings over these first three days and hopefully we will finish up getting into the rest of them next week," said Dr. Hayworth.

Hayworth addressed the congregation stressing the importance this time is for the children but also to keep the teachers and parents in your thoughts and prayers as well.

"For a community that would pray for their children to have that safe start to our school. To show up here and be a part of their class today was just very enjoyable," said Dr. Hayworth.

Even though these students and teachers will be starting their first full week Monday. The church hopes they realize that they are part of a community that will always have their back. Including keeping them in their thoughts and prayers.

"I hope that they'll just kind of realize that their not alone. That they’re not fighting the battle all by themselves. To know that there’s a support group behind them that's rooting for them and wanting them to do well," said Cowden.