Local church to show off their culture this weekend in fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People can immerse themselves in different culture this weekend.

That's with the St. George's Orthodox Church.

The church is full of many backgrounds.

That includes Syrian, Greek, and Romanian.

The festival is one of the main fundraisers for the church.

Organizers say it's a chance to give back to the community and enjoy some home baked treats.

"One of the things that many people know about a variety of cultures, especially in the Mediterranean is how delicious the food is. So we certainly want to use that to our advantage and share some of the items and delicious foods and pastries," Father Paul Fuller said.

The festival takes place this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You can find St. George's Orthodox Church at 1900 South 4th Street in Terre Haute.

