Local church hosts community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Bringing people together through fellowship and fun!

The Cornerstone Bible Church hosted a community block party on Saturday.

Pastor Daniel Bryan said they wanted to focus on creating a safe place for the community.

He said hosting a block party is a time to disconnect from devices and enjoy each other's company.

"We get so sucked in to our devices," he said, "We get so separated by politics, but when you just get people together to hang out good stuff happens."

Saturday's block party brought not only people, but businesses and groups together.

Bryan said multiple churches and organizations teamed up to help host the event.