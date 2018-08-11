TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church helped students kick off their school year.
Free Life Community Church hosted a block party on Saturday.
Games, food and music were on hand to welcome in a new school year.
They also gave away school supplies.
The church said the event was another way to get to know their community.
If you're interested in checking out more events from Free Life Church, click here.
Related Content
- Local church hosts back-to-school block party
- Local business hosts back to school bash
- Local church helps families prepare for back to school season
- Church hosts active shooter training
- Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday party
- Mental Health America of West Central Indiana holds block party
- Local colleges gather for magazine launch party
- Local vigil for Texas church shooting victims
- Fight for your right to party. Man heads to court for hosting a birthday party
- IN AG hosts drug take back events
Scroll for more content...