WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners tackled the cool air Saturday morning.
That's with the Run For The Sun 5k.
It was hosted by the West Christian Church.
Money raised will go to Helping Hands.
Organizers said the group donates to the church quite a bit, and they wanted to return the favor.
The church also held a block party afterwards.
Related Content
- Local church holds 5k
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Local 5k helps out school corporation backpack program
- Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team
- Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty
- Local vigil for Texas church shooting victims
- Local church hosts community block party
- Church gears up to hold their annual festival
- Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season
- Local store holds canned food drive
Scroll for more content...