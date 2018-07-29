Local church helps families prepare for back to school season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's back to school season in the Wabash Valley, and a local church helped families prepare.

Faith Wesleyan Church held its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday.

That's where kids received backpacks already filled with school supplies. The church also gave away free clothes for kids.

As families shop for new back to school gear, it can become expensive. That's why the church stepped in today, hoping to relieve families of that pressure.

"It's just an amazing feeling," said Coordinator Mitzi Daffon, "We've had a tremendous turn out today already, within the first hour. It's just exciting to see and people have been very grateful."

The church gave away about 80 backpacks last year. This year, more than 400 backpacks went home with area kids.