Local charities recognized for their hard work in the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Charities within the Wabash Valley were recognized on Wednesday for their hard work.

$100,000 was divided and given to more than 50 non-profit organizations!

Distributions were made at the First Financial Conference Center in Terre Haute Wednesday morning. Four prominent Terre Haute citizens established trusts through their wills at First Financial Bank providing for the charitable gifts.

The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is one of the charities recognized.

The Alumni Coordinator was there to accept the check and she felt honored to be recognized for another year.

"It's wonderful, there is so much need in Vigo County and in the surrounding area,” Connie Gualano said with the Sisters of Providence. “And, the management that first does of these folks money...that has allowed us to do this over the last six years is incredible."

First Financial Corporation also announced the 2017 contribution to the United Way of the Wabash Valley Campaign with a grand total of more than $83,000!

Now, if your charitable organization wants to apply for a fund, you can contact First Financial Bank at P.O. Box 540, Terre Haute, IN. 47808.