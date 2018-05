TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many companies are offering their services to law enforcement officers and first responders.

This includes area car washes.

They are offering free car washes to any emergency vehicle taking part in Officer Pitts' procession.

Crew Carwash is offering washes starting Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Crew says no I.D. is required.

Dirt Busters is also offering free washes, on both Tuesday and Wednesday.