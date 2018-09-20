Local candidates take part in 'Candidate School'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local candidates took part in 'Candidate School' on Thursday.

It took place at the Vigo County Public Library.

It was an educational opportunity for candidates to learn about campaign finance, reports that need to be done, and what forms to use.

Most importantly, candidates learned about how to keep their campaign websites and social media sites secure.

This was the first of eight candidate schools statewide...but the only one in our area.