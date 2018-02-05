Local businesses make it easier to help combat the flu

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Germs: We know they are everywhere but how often do you think of wiping them away?

With flu season in full force, our health is priority number one.

Businesses like Baesler's Market are taking note. Before you even grab a cart, they've made it convenient for you to clean and sanitize.

Owner Bob Baesler says as many people as his store sees in a day, the extra sanitation is constant.

"Especially this time of year, I would venture to say that it's 90 percent of the customers will actually wipe the handle down on the cart,” he told News 10.

News 10 also spoke with local hospitals who say their visitor restrictions are still in place.