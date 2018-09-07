Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local businesses are having some spooky fun ahead of a big fundraiser.

There are a few challenges underway to support the upcoming Culinary Queens event.

Businesses are playing games and setting up caldrons for donations.

All of the money collected from these efforts will add to the Culinary Queen's total next s work month.

The fundraiser benefits the FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute.

While all of this is fun, the center does serious work, especially for mental health.

The would love your support.

To find out how you can donate and for information about Culinary Queens, click here.