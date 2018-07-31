Local business hosts public meeting on property tax assessments

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local business owners learned more about property tax asessments in Vigo County.

It's a story we first brought you last week on News 10.

Top Guns in Terre Haute hosted an informational meeting on the topic Sunday night.

That's after commerical and residential property owners saw large increases on their assessments.

Vigo County Assessor-Elect Kevin Gardner was on hand to answer questions for people.

For Top Guns Owner Steve Ellis, he said he's concerned for the future of local businesses.

"Hopefully we cna come to some sort of common ground," he said, "At the moment, we have a lot of local businesses that are truly going to be forced into bankruptcy, and that's not in anybody's best interest, especially our community. If we want to see our community grow, the last thing we should be doing is forcing our businesses out."

Commercial and residential property owners still have time to appeal their assessment. We have information on how to do that at the link.