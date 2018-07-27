Local business hosts back to school bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - American Rental in Terre Haute hosted a back to school bash on Thursday morning.

The business gave away 30 backpacks, complete with folders and pencils.

Another 20 were given away on Facebook and to those who signed up for new rental agreements.

"We know that there are some kids that are unfortunate and can't get the stuff they need...and we like to provide at least a little bit for them, especially backpacks," Marketing manager Paige Johnson said.

If you missed out of the bash, you have two more chances.

50 more backpacks will be given away on Friday and then 60 more on Saturday.