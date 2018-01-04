Local business expanding and bringing Terre Haute a new pop up restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is expanding and it is creating a new dining experience for you!

Scroll for more content...

The Farmhouse Restaurant is a pop-up restaurant in Terre Haute. You'll find it at the Sycamore Farm on Poplar Street.

The Butler's Pantry Food Company runs the restaurant. You may know the business from its catering operation.

The owner says this seasonal restaurant allows the staff to stay sharp on their skills.

“Normally in the cold months of January through March, it can be kind of a drag,” said Chef and Owner of the Butler’s Pantry, Kris Kraut. “And this is something not only for us to look forward to, but we hope Terre Haute embraces it 'Yeah, this is really cool, we should check it out while it's open for three months.'”

The restaurant will serve meals using a lot of local ingredients.

You can find the menu and hours by clicking here.