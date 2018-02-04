Local boy scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers, start your engines.

Several did almost that on Saturday morning.

The district wide Pinewood Derby was held at the Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute.

Boy Scouts in local counties made their own wooden cars.

The cars have to be made under a set of rules.

Saturday's competition was to see who had the fastest car.

"We're having a competition today to see who's going to have the fastest cars, and have the bragging rights for a whole year," said Joe Robinson, Pinewood Derby chairman.

Over 90 cars were made for the event.

One scout went home with a trophy, and bragging rights.