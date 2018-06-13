Local bike park to host week long event honoring those serving in military

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Since opening in 2016 the Griffin Bike Park has seen visitors from all over the country. All sharing an appreciation of bike riding and supporting our troops.

"Alaska, New York, Canada, California, Florida, West virginal, Wisconsin. I mean, I don't even know how many states we've missed but forty thousand visits over the last year," said Gene Griffin who helped found the bike park.

Next week, the park will celebrate with "Vigo County Salutes Week." Each day will be a new event thanking those who serve our country.

One of these events will be a groundbreaking event for the warrior trail. It's a trail specifically made for disabled veterans to enjoy.

"That will probably take us another six months to complete we already have a large portion of it done. We're connecting up pieces so it will be one complete circle where you can go around and come all the way through," said Griffin.

There will be many guest speakers throughout the week as well. One of them will be Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzan Crouch. She will be at the park on Monday to discuss Indiana’s growth.

On Friday retired Lieutenant General William Jerry Boykin will also visit the park. He plans to relate his experiences with others who are still serving.

"It is a passion of mine to let them know that they are not forgotten, their sacrifice is not forgotten. So I was obviously honored to be asked to come up and speak," said General Boykin.

Park leaders hope visitors will keep in mind the meaning of this event which is honoring the sacrifice made by those who serve our country.

"I hope they realize that the price of freedom is a great one and that those men and women that are serving us today need to be thought about and prayed about more than they are. Sometimes we take it for granted."

Now, this isn’t a fundraising event but one of the events will be raising enough money to install restrooms and showers on the park grounds.

If you would like to learn more about all the events taking place next week check out the bike parks Facebook page. There they will have specific times and events taking place each day.