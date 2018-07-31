Local bike park host clinic to inspire more riders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On average roughly two hundred people came out to the Griffin Bike Park each weekend, but it's a number those who help run the park would like to see be much higher.

Rich Moore is the manager of the park. He has been with the park in the beginning and has seen it slowly grow

"Our biggest issue is getting the folks in Terre Haute to realize what we got. We're good outside of Terre Haute, we good outside of Indiana. We're pretty well known but we really want to push for people in Terre Haute," said Moore.

That's why the Sundance Mountain Bike Skills Clinic came to the Wabash Valley. The group trains those interested in hitting the trails.

For two days roughly fifty participants learned the tricks of the trade. With the overall goal of everyone becoming a skilled rider.

Sally Marchand Collins is the Chief enthusiasm officer with Sundance. For years she has been teaching this skills no matter their age.

"We teach you and it’s neat to see someone 68 years old doing it for the first time and they just bought a bike. So it’s neat to see them progress and I would love to put on more events," said Collins.

Many of these coaches are known on a national level, but their passions didn't just bring them here for the trails. They came for the message that this park stands for, honoring those who have lost their lives serving our country.

"This makes you give more thanks. There’s just something amazing about riding here and I have literally ridden around the world," said Collins.

In the end, every one of these riders will leave with more skills than before they came but the park just hopes others will take the time to take up the sport as well.

"We really want to get more people on bikes. It’s so beautiful and serine out here and your stress just goes away. It’s hard not to ride and not have a smile on your face and you always meet new friends," said Moore.

Sundance hopes to come back later this year and do another clinic for those interested. If you would like to learn more check out the Griffin Bike Park website.