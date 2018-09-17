TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the easiest ways to safeguard your identity is through shredding...and this weekend, you can do it for free.
On Saturday, a shredding truck will be set-up in front of First Financial Meadows Banking Center in Terre Haute.
You will be able to shred documents on site.
Each person is allowed to bring up to five bags or boxes of documents.
In addition to paper, worn, frayed, or faded American Flags will also be collected.
Those flags will be given to VFW Post 972 for a retirement ceremony.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Local bank to hold free paper shredding day
- Free fishing day offers fun to community
- McDonald's to switch to paper straws in U.K., Ireland
- Local store holds canned food drive
- Local law firm holds memorial ceremony
- Local YMCA holds appreciation event for community
- Local group holds fundraiser for CODA
- Raccoon Lake holds fish habitat volunteer day
- Lost Creek Elementary holds Veterans Day program
- South Vermillion community holds Veterans Day program
Scroll for more content...