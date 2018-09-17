Local bank to hold free paper shredding day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the easiest ways to safeguard your identity is through shredding...and this weekend, you can do it for free.

On Saturday, a shredding truck will be set-up in front of First Financial Meadows Banking Center in Terre Haute.

You will be able to shred documents on site.

Each person is allowed to bring up to five bags or boxes of documents.

In addition to paper, worn, frayed, or faded American Flags will also be collected.

Those flags will be given to VFW Post 972 for a retirement ceremony.

