Local bakery opens new location on the north side of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bakery has a new and improved location for you to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Red Room Cakery held a grand opening on Friday.

You'll find the new location on Fort Harrison Road in Terre Haute.

The owner opened up shop on the southside in February.

People in the community helped the business grow, creating a need for more space.

Their new location has a dining space and a bigger kitchen.

It also features a coffee bar and a hot tea bar.