Local athlete returns to elementary school alma mater to talk to kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at St. Pats in Terre Haute got to take part in a special school rally on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

That's as they welcomed back a well-known athlete from the area.

Graduate and LSU quarterback Danny Etling came to visit his alma mater.

Etling went to St. Pats for his elementary school education.

During the visit, he spoke to the whole school about his athletic career.

He took questions from students ranging from his career to his favorite class.

He was happy to check out the school where he once attended, but also to inspire the kids to work towards their goals.