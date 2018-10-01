Local artist hopes to make the community a little more colorful

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make the community a little more colorful.
A local mural artist is ready to get to work painting the Crossroads Plaza on Wabash Avenue.
The mural will be music-themed.
Organizers say if the money raised quickly, it can be finished by the end of the month.
