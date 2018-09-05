Local addictions service helps woman in need of new roof

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Margaret Taylor is 86 years old and lives on 14th street in Terre Haute. Tuesday Taylor returned home after suffering from a stroke but her family had another concern...repairing her leaking roof.

"She’s on a fixed income and we have put all our money focusing on giving her a big bathroom and trying to make things more comfortable for her. So that's when I reached out," said Delores Taylor the daughter of Margaret.

Taylors family reached out to the Wabash Valley Teen Challenge. It's a non-profit helping those suffering from addiction.

They also do various other projects like lawn work and construction for donations. James White with Teen Challenge says this is a project they have been proud to be part of since day one.

"I see how it touches Delores and touches Margaret and it honestly brings a smile to my face because it lets me know that I am doing good," said White.

Teen Challenge wasn't alone in their efforts. Over the weekend a group of local individuals also came out to pick up debris from replacing the roof.

Some of which work for Hamilton Center in Terre Haute, including CEO Melvin Burks. To them, it was a way to support Taylor as a community.

"I think it's a wonderful feeling. Not knowing who the individual was but yet coming together and they were doing their work and we were doing work we were asked to do and it came off very beautifully," said Burks.

Taylors family is still seeking donations to help cover the remaining cost of the roof. If you would like to donate to their cause call Delores Taylor at

(812) 249-8994.

If you would like to learn more about Wabash Valley Teen Challenge call (812) 243 6042 if you know someone interested in seeking help from addiction. You can also call (812) 841 4110 if you have a project you would like help with. You can also check out their website here.