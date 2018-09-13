Local actors ready to kick off new season at Community Theatre

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local actors are taking center stage.
The Terre Haute Community Theatre is kicking off its new season.
News 10 caught up with actors as they rehearsed for their upcoming play.
It's called 'On Golden Pond.'
The show debuts on September 21st.
The show's director says they're excited for the community to see the results of their hard work.
For a look at other upcoming productions, click here.
