Local YMCA holds appreciation event for community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA said thank you to the community on Saturday.
They hosted a Community Appreciation Field Day.
People had a chance to come out and get active, all while seeing what The Y has to offer, at no charge! IHOP was also on hand to provide a free brunch.
"Part of what we do is encourage exercise, encourage a sense of community here in the Wabash Valley," said Erin Gregory, Director of Development and Communications, "So allowing everyone a chance to come in and meet new people, make new friends, see what the YMCA is all about and that's what today is."
Sunday is the deadline for the YMCA's Membership Drive. If you decide to become a member, your $50 join fee will be waived.
