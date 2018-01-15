Local YMCA gets fresh paint job with extra help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's nothing like a fresh layer of paint!

That's what's making the Vigo County YMCA look like new again.

The Y recently reached out to Lowe's Home Improvement and requested a paint donation for their fitness room. Lowe's not only donated the paint, but they also sent five volunteers to help.

That's where they spent Sunday morning giving the room a fresh look.

"A lot of our members and our staff are really excited to see this come to fruition and jump on the opportunity to help out," said Erin Gregory, YMCA Director of Development, "So it's been really exciting to see something that looked a little bit dated just look totally new."

The YMCA is a non-profit organization. Gregory says they depend on community support, just like they received from Lowe's.