Local State Park Helping The Environment

Lincoln Trail State Park in Marshall, Illinois has a pollinator garden, which draws in plenty of good bugs to the area.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 6:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Lincoln Trail State Park is located just outside of Marshall, Illinois.

While their main focus is to provide citizens with a great park, they are also making moves to help out the environment too.

"It's a collection of native plants, pollinator plants. Plants that are friendly to insects, and even birds that help pollinate the plants."

Tom Hintz is the site superintendent at the park, and he was one of the main people who really pushed for this garden.

"Well these parks are sanctuaries for all kinds of wildlife, so by planting these plants, it's amazing, the just show up from out of nowhere."

He says the garden works simplt, and is relatively low maintenance, but it makes a big difference on a lot of the native bug species.

"It just attracts these insects and birds and then they, in turn, will help these plants by pollinating the flowers by getting that nectar out of there."

And for the small town of Marshall, Hintz says having something like this in his park is a blessing.

"I love it. To be able to create more habitat in this park, and to be able to share that with the public is my life's mission basically, and so it's been a lot of fun doing this."

So the next time you visit the park, if you see this garden, just remember it's helping make the park a more beautiful place to be.

