Maui Stop & Shop to open at old Mike's Market location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-It's been roughly a year since mikes market in Terre Haute closed their doors and now a Maui Stop and Shop will take its place.

News 10 talked to Joe Maui who is the owner of the future store on Third Street. The signs are already up but many things like gas pumps are still needed to be installed.

Maui says they hope to have the project completed in roughly six weeks. Work began on the new shop late last year when they tore down the old mikes market.

Details are still very little at this time but signs around the building say it will be open twenty-four hours and will have food.