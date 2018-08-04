Local Indiana WWII veteran returns home to amazing support from state and community

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Veterans do so much for our country. Showing our support for all they do for us is one way to thank them for their service. That's why hundreds from around the state came out to welcome home a local hero.

The journey began early Friday afternoon in Brazil. That's as locals prepared to welcome home World War II veteran Ray Kerr.

One of those in support was Steve Grinley of the Indiana Blue Knights. Grinley was one of many who came to show support.

"Well, It’s important that us as Americans I believe to support our veterans. Those that have served in the past, currently serving and those that will be serving in the future," said Grinley.

Kerr served in the Navy as a Hellcat pilot. He took part in many vital missions.

After the war, he moved away from the town of Brazil. However, Kerr still considers Brazil a home away from home.

"I went to high school here in Brazil and I immediately left high school and went into the Navy. But I love Brazil," said Kerr.

Groups all over the state helped welcome Kerr back home. Over two hundred motorcycles followed behind as they passed through towns like Cloverdale. To Kerr it's a show of support he will never forget.

"I appreciate people appreciating veterans. We have so many good veterans around and they all need to be appreciated," said Ker.

Finally, his journey ended at Forest Park with friends, family, and even more support. A turnout of support that shows the patriotic spirit of this Wabash Valley community.

"I just think its outstanding. It shows the Midwest values that this country has to support our veterans and on a day like this rain or shine. We'll support our brothers and sisters in uniform,” said Grinley.