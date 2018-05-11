Local High School Students go high tech

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you're in high school, it may be hard to see how classes like geometry or, computer sciences will be related to your career field. But at Loogootee high school, students got a chance Friday to take those skills and put them to work.

The little robots may not look like much. But Loogootee freshman Shaelyn Arthur says there's more than meets the eye.

Arthur says, "We use different sensors to detect where the intruder and at which point they'd be coming from.

And then send it to the deter team to intercept it."

Using the skills taught in their stem classes, students like Shaelyn programmed these robots to detect, analyze and deter intruding robots.

The program is presented by direct employers institute. The group works with employers to show what employees work with.

Executive Director Simone Murray explains, "They bring in a project that they work on. They work with the teachers. They work with the students in class on a weekly basis during their class time. So it makes it a little more authentic."

Friday the employer was Stimulus Engineering of Loogootee. The company provided real-life scenarios, and the students provided the skill to complete the tasks.

Arthur says, "It was really interesting for me. Because this is the type of field that I'm going to go into. The math or engineering field. So this was a great test out."