Local Girl Scout receives top honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Girl Scout has earned the organizations top award.

Cassidy McCammon recently received the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Members can receive this award after completing an 80-hour community service project.

Cassidy's project was "Reading With Paws."

"I partnered with the Terre Haute Humane Society to create a program where elementary students came into the shelter and read to the animals, which made the kids excited about reading and got the animals to socialize...which is always good," McCammon said.

She is a Terre Haute North graduate.

She has been involved with the Girl Scouts since she was in kindergarten.