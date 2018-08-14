Local EMS train with Mobile Simulation Laboratory

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency management services across Indiana will now have the chance to train in a different way.
On Tuesday, the Mobile Simulation Laboratory traveled to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
The Department of Homeland Security provides the service.
It gives EMS responders unique-hands on training.
The lab travels around the state to help train EMS services that don't have access to other training.
