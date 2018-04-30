Clear

Local 5th grader raises money to help kids battling cancer

If you missed out on the event, you can still donate to the cause.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2018 9:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

SPRINGVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley 5th grader is making a difference in her community!

Molly Osmon is from Springville, Indiana. 

She's also the driving force behind the Be Brave and Beat Cancer Rally. The event was held Saturday.

It's in honor of her brother, Riley, who is fighting cancer.

Molly raised a little more than $19,000. The money will help fund immunotherapy initiatives at Riley Hospital For Children in Indianapolis.

You can send a check to 126 Brick Street in Springville, Indiana. Zip code is 47462. 

Make the check payable to Springville Elementary Student Council. Be sure to note "Be Brave and Beat Cancer" in the memo field.

