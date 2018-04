VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a run fit for a warrior!

Scroll for more content...

Saturday morning, runners of all ages gathered at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

Their mission? To have fun and raise money for the Vigo County School Corporation Backpack Program.

There was a 1 mile Fun Run and a 5k Run-Walk.

It's the first year for the Warrior Run. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.