Little ones celebrate the new year with family friendly event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Little ones had the chance to celebrate 2018, just a little bit earlier than usual.

That's with the New Year's Noon event at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Families could visit the museum, make crafts and be part of the holiday festivities. Hundreds of balloons dropped at noon to celebrate the new year.

"It's great to see those smiles on those kids faces," said Renee Henry, Director of Education, "To watch them enjoy being part of a celebration that they don't normally get to be very much a part of."

The event was all in fun for kids to celebrate without staying up too late!